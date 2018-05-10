Rail connectivity to Bhutan? Indian Railways submits studies for 5 links

“At present there is no rail link to Bhutan. Feasibility study was carried out at five location and the report submitted to the MEA around a year ago. In fact, the study were conducted at their request. They now have to decide,” a senior official of NFR said. (PTI)

The Northeast Frontier Railway has submitted feasibility studies to the Ministry of External Affairs to extend rail connectivity to Bhutan, officials said today. At present, there is no rail link between the two countries. The five feasible rail link routes include a 57 km line from Kokhrajhar (Assam) to Gelephu (Bhutan), a 51.15 km line from Pathsala (Assam) to Nanglam (Bhutan), a 48 km line from Rangiya (Assam) to Samdrupjongkjar (Bhutan), a 23 km line between West Bengal’s Banarhat to Samtse in Bhutan and a 17.52 km line between Hasimara in West Bengal to Phuentsholing in Bhutan.

“At present there is no rail link to Bhutan. Feasibility study was carried out at five location and the report submitted to the MEA around a year ago. In fact, the study were conducted at their request. They now have to decide,” a senior official of NFR said. As part of the Centre’s Act East policy to boost ties with South Asian neighbours through North Eastern region, the Indian Railways has completed ground work for extending rail connectivity to Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Myanmar.