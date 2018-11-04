Rail coach factory in Latur to start work with Rs 500-crore investment

By: | Published: November 4, 2018 12:36 AM

This will be the second factory making rail coaches after Modern Coach Factory in Raebareli. The rail coach factory in Latur will be on the lines of the MCF.

Rail coach factory in Latur to start work with Rs 500-crore investment

The new rail coach factory in Latur, in the backward Marathwada region of Maharashtra, will roll out coaches in 2019-20. The tendering process for building the factory has been completed and work will start within a month, Rajesh Agarwal, member, Rolling Stock, Railway Board, said. Indian Railways is investing `500 crore in this facility. Around 450 acres of land has been set aside by the Maharashtra state government for the coach factory.

This will be the second factory making rail coaches after Modern Coach Factory (MCF) in Raebareli. This rail coach factory in Latur will be on the lines of the MCF. The MCF would be manufacturing 1,500 coaches this year and go up to 3,000 coaches in two years. From next year, the MCF would be manufacturing metro, EMU, MEMU, aluminum body coaches and high-speed rail here, Agarwal said. MCF was in talks with Metro Rail companies such as Maha Metro, which is implementing metro projects in Nagpur and Pune for supplying metro coaches. We can make coaches for metro rail and this would be a more sustainable option for the metro networks, Agarwal said. It has got letter of intent for two rakes from Maha Metro, he said.

It is also proposed to have an industrial rail park at Latur like the one in Raebareli. According to Agarwal, the private industrial rail coach park in UP has attracted investments of `2,500 crore from component and ancillary units. A team from railways was in Pune for a meet organised by the Mahratta Chambers of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture on Saturday.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar, guardian minister for Latur district said, currently more than 70% of the coaches required by Metro Rail networks are being imported and we should build an ecosystem where we can start making these metro coaches here, as we have the capability to do so. In Latur, the state government has identified around 900 acres of land and is reserving this for the proposed allied industry and ancillary units that would support the coach factory. Latur is located in the midpoint of Pune and Hyderabad and would have good connectivity with both cities, which was an advantage, he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. Rail coach factory in Latur to start work with Rs 500-crore investment
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition