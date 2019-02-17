Rahul Gandhi cites Train 18 experiencing trouble, attacks PM Modi’s Make in India programme

By: | Published: February 17, 2019 4:45 AM

Rahul Gandhi cited Train 18 experiencing trouble on Saturday to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Make in India programme

train 18, railways, indian railways, rahul gandhi, congress president tahul gandhi, congressA day after being flagged off by Prime Minister Modi, India’s first semi-high speed train, Vande Bharat Express or Train 18, ran into some trouble early this morning while returning to Delhi from Varanasi.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi cited Train 18 experiencing trouble on Saturday to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Make in India programme, claiming that most people feel it has failed.

A day after being flagged off by Prime Minister Modi, India’s first semi-high speed train, Vande Bharat Express or Train 18, ran into some trouble early this morning while returning to Delhi from Varanasi.

“Modi ji, I think Make in India needs a serious rethink. Most people feel it has failed. I assure you we in the Congress are thinking very deeply about how it will be done,” Gandhi tweeted, tagging a report which claimed train 18 ‘breaks down’ 200 km outside Delhi.

After experiencing problems, the train reached Delhi around 1 pm on Saturday and is scheduled to begin its first commercial run on Sunday with all tickets already sold out.

Also read: Vande Bharat Express begins regular service from today: Schedule, fare, stations, IRCTC menu; details here

While officials said the problem was caused by “skidding wheels”, those on board the train claimed it was a case of malfunctioning of brakes.

Train 18 was manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai. It became India’s fastest train by hitting speeds of over 180 kmph during a trial run on a section of the Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani route.

It was renamed as Vande Bharat Express by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. Rahul Gandhi cites Train 18 experiencing trouble, attacks PM Modi’s Make in India programme
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition