Pure and sattvic food in Indian Railways! Order Navratri Special food with IRCTC e-catering or Food on Track

During this ongoing Navratri period, get pure and sattvic food while traveling by Indian Railways! Indian Railways passengers and devotees who are observing a fast on the auspicious occasion of Navratri can now order pure and sattvic food by calling on the number 1323 or at ecatering.irctc.co.in. Besides, passengers can also avail of this service through the “Food on Track” mobile app. During Chaitra Navratri, which is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars and is considered to be a significant festival for Hindus, devotees keep a nine-day fast to seek blessings from the deity. In this regard, the national transporter has introduced a Navratri special menu from the first day of the festival (April 2, 2022).

यात्रा के दौरान मिल रहा शुद्ध और सात्विक आहार!



नवरात्रि के शुभ अवसर पर व्रत रखने वाले यात्री 1323 पर कॉल करके या https://t.co/4cmuCcdUVW पर शुद्ध और सात्विक आहार ऑर्डर कर सकते हैं।



“Food on Track” ऐप के जरिए भी इस सेवा का लाभ उठा सकते हैं। pic.twitter.com/HXcgD0VfWl — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 3, 2022

The official catering arm of the national transporter, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has included a Navratri special menu, with food prices starting from Rs 99 onwards. The booking of fasting thali on train tickets has been made available from March 28. From 28 March 2022, railway passengers can book their fasting thali on their tickets. Take a look at the food options for Navratri, with no garlic, no onion, made with sendha namak, which passengers and devotees can avail of during this auspicious festive period:

Starters

1) Aloo Chaap made with fresh coconut, sabudana and peanuts

2) Deep-fried and crispy Sabudana Tikki, served with creamy curd

Main Course

1) Paneer Makhmali, Sabudana Khichdi Navratri Thali, which includes Paneer Makhmali, Sabudana Khichdi, Singhadha Aloo Paratha, Aloo Chaap, Arbi Masala and Sitaphal Kheer

2) Kofta Curry, Sabudana Khichdi Navratri Thali, which includes Sabudana Khichdi, Singhadha Aloo Paratha, Kofta curry, Arbi Masala, Aloo Chaap and Sitaphal Kheer

3) Paneer Makhmali, Parathas and Arbi Masala Thali, which includes Arbi Masala, Paneer Makhmali and Singhadha Aloo Paratha

4) Sabudana Khichdi made from sabudana, tempered with mustard seeds, green chillies, as well as roasted peanuts, served with curd

Desserts

1) Sitaphal Kheer made with fresh custard apple pulp and cream