Punjab Bandh: Indian Railways has cancelled, diverted & rescheduled these IRCTC special trains; see full list

Cancellation of IRCTC Special Trains: All Indian Railways passengers, take a note! If you are planning to commence a train journey, it is advisable to check with railway authorities beforehand. In view of the call for Punjab Bandh from 24 September 2020 to 26 September 2020, the national transporter has cancelled many passenger special train services and parcel express trains. Also, many passenger special train services have been diverted, short terminated, short originated as well as rescheduled. According to a press release issued by the Northern Railway zone, during this period, the traffic handling plan of some IRCTC Special Trains has been changed. Here is the list of cancelled, partially cancelled, diverted trains:

Cancellation of Trains:

Train number 02053 Haridwar – Amritsar Jan Shatabdi Express cancelled on 25 and 26 September 2020

Train number 02425/2426 New Delhi-Jammu Tawi-New Delhi Rajdhani Special cancelled on 24 to 26 September 2020

Train number 02054 Amritsar-Haridwar Jan Shatabdi Express cancelled on 25 and 26 September 2020

Partial Cancellation of Trains:

Train number 02903 Mumbai Central-Amritsar Golden Temple Mail partially cancelled between Ambala Cantt-Amritsar up to 24 September 2020

Train number 02904 Amritsar-Mumbai Central Golden Temple Mail partially cancelled between Amritsar – Ambala Cantt from 25 to 27 September 2020

Train Number 02407 New Jalpaiguri-Amritsar Karambhoomi SF partially cancelled between Ambala Cantt-Amritsar on 23 September 2020

Train Number 02408 Amritsar-New Jalpaiguri Karambhoomi Superfast partially cancelled between Amritsar-Ambala Cantt on 25 September 2020

Train Number 02925 Bandra Terminus-Amritsar partially cancelled between Ambala Cantt -Amtitsar up to 25 September 2020

Train Number 02926 Amritsar-Bandra Terminus partially cancelled between Amritsar- Ambala Cantt on 25 and 26 September 2020

Train Number 02715 Nanded-Amritsar Sachkhand Express partially cancelled between New Delhi- Amritsar up to 25 September 2020

Train Number 02716 Amritsar – Nanded Sachkhand Express partially cancelled between Amritsar-New Delhi on 25 and 26 September 2020

Train Number 04673 Jayanagar -Amritsar Shaheed Express partially cancelled between Ambala Cantt- Amritsar up to 24 September 2020

Train Number 04674 Amritsar -Jayanagar Shaheed Express partially cancelled Amritsar-Ambala Cantt on 25 September 2020

Train Number 04649 Jaynagar -Amritsar Saryu Yamuna Express partially cancelled between Ambala Cantt- Amritsar on 25 September 2020

Train Number 04650 Amritsar -Jaynagar Saryu Yamuna Express partially cancelled between Amritsar- Ambala Cantt on 26 September 2020

Train Number 03307 Dhanbad-Firozpur partially cancelled between Ambala Cantt- Amritsar up to 24 September 2020

Train Number 03308 Firozpur-Dhanbad partially cancelled between Amritsar- Ambala Cantt from 24 to 26 September 2020

Train Number 05933 Dibrugarh-Amritsar partially cancelled between Ambala Cantt- Amritsar on 25 September 2020

Train Number 04653 New Jalpaiguri-Amritsar Karambhoomi SF partially cancelled between Saharanpur- Amritsar on 25 September 2020

Train Number 04651 Jaynagar – Amritsar Humsafar Express partially cancelled between Delhi- Amritsar on 25 September 2020

Train Number 04652 Amritsar- Jaynagar Express partially cancelled between Delhi-Amritsar on 27 September 2020

Train Number 02358 Amritsar -Kolkata partially cancelled between Ambala Cantt-Amritsar on 24 September 2020

Train Diversions:

Train Number 05909 Dibrugarh-Lalgarh diverted via Rohtak-Bhiwani-Hisar-Hanumangarh up to 24 September 2020

Train Number 05910 Lalgarh -Dibrugarh diverted via Hanumangarh-Hisar-Bhiwani-Rohtak from 24 to 25 September 2020

Short Termination/Origination of Parcel/VP’s Express Trains:

Train Number 00901 Bandra Terminus -Jammu Tawi partially cancelled between Delhi-Jammu Tawi up to 24 September 2020

Train Number 00467 Howrah-Amritsar partially cancelled between Delhi-Amritsar on 24 September 2020

Train Number 00465 Guwahati -Amritsar partially cancelled between Saharanpur-Amritsar on 23 September 2020

Train Number 00466 Amritsar-Guwahati partially cancelled between Amritsar- Saharanpur on 25 September 2020

Train Number 00902 Jammu Tawi- Bandra Terminus partially cancelled between Jammu Tawi-Delhi on 24 and 26 September 2020

Rescheduled Parcel/VP’s Express Trains: