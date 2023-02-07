Pune-Nashik high-speed rail link gets green signal

The Centre has granted in-principle approval to the 235-km Nashik-Pune high-speed railway project. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said a state team made a presentation to railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and other senior railway officials on Sunday. Some technical changes were suggested and an in-principle nod was given for the project, he said.

The detailed project report would be put before the cabinet for approval, Fadnavis said. He said the rail link would boost development in both cities and offer seamless connectivity between the industrial zones of Pune and Nashik, Fadnavis said. Vaishnaw said the project would provide a rail link between two important cities of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Railway Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC), a 50:50 joint venture between Indian Railways and the Maharashtra government, plans to build the rail project with an estimated investment of Rs 16,039 crore. The rail line with 24 stations would pass through Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts, run at a speed of 200 km per hour and reduce travel time to two from around five to six hours at present.

MRIDC had put forward the proposal in 2017-18 for developing and presented the DPR for the project, which has since then been revised twice.