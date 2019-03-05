Pune-Nagpur Humsafar Express AC-3 tier train begins service from March 7! Schedule, route and features

By: | Published: March 5, 2019 4:58 PM

The new Humsafar Express train, an all AC-3 tier train is an upgraded version of the Rajdhani Express. The bookings for regular train service of the newly introduced Humsafar Express train numbers 11417, 11418 have opened from March 4

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra recently flagged off the new inaugural special train number 01417 between Pune and Nagpur

Indian Railways Pune-Nagpur Humsafar Express: The Central Railway zone of the Railway Ministry has introduced a new Humsafar Express! Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra recently flagged off the new inaugural special train number 01417 between Pune and Nagpur on March 3 from Mumbai through a video conference. The new Humsafar Express train, an all AC-3 tier train is an upgraded version of the Rajdhani Express for overnight travel. The reservation and bookings for regular train service of the newly introduced Humsafar Express train numbers 11417 and 11418 have opened from March 4 at the PRS (passenger reservation system) locations and on the official IRCTC website irctc.co.in.

Pune-Nagpur Humsafar Express: Schedule, route and features

  • The regular train operations of train number 11417/11418 Pune-Nagpur Humsafar Express are detailed as follows:
  • Train number 11417 Pune – Nagpur Humsafar Express will depart from Pune Railway station at 10:00 PM every Thursday, starting from March 7 and will arrive at Nagpur Railway station at 1:30 PM the following day.
  • Train number 11418 Nagpur – Pune Humsafar Express will depart from Nagpur Railway station at 3:00 PM, every Friday, starting from March 8 and will arrive at Pune Railway station at 8:05 AM the following day.
  • The Pune-Nagpur-Pune Humsafar Express trains will have 13 air-conditioned three-tier coaches. During the journey, the train will halt at Daund, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Bhusaval, Akola, Badnera and Wardha railway stations.

The Humsafar Express is a premium all air-conditioned train service which was launched by the Railway Ministry in order to provide comfortable and long overnight train journeys to passengers. It boasts of several luxurious features like improved berths, GPS-based passenger information system, modular bio-toilets, tea/coffee/soup vending machines, vinyl wrapping on the exterior and interior, extensive fire suppressant and retardant system and multiple mobile charging points.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. Pune-Nagpur Humsafar Express AC-3 tier train begins service from March 7! Schedule, route and features
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition