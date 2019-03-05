Pune-Nagpur Humsafar Express AC-3 tier train begins service from March 7! Schedule, route and features

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra recently flagged off the new inaugural special train number 01417 between Pune and Nagpur

Indian Railways Pune-Nagpur Humsafar Express: The Central Railway zone of the Railway Ministry has introduced a new Humsafar Express! Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra recently flagged off the new inaugural special train number 01417 between Pune and Nagpur on March 3 from Mumbai through a video conference. The new Humsafar Express train, an all AC-3 tier train is an upgraded version of the Rajdhani Express for overnight travel. The reservation and bookings for regular train service of the newly introduced Humsafar Express train numbers 11417 and 11418 have opened from March 4 at the PRS (passenger reservation system) locations and on the official IRCTC website irctc.co.in.

Pune-Nagpur Humsafar Express: Schedule, route and features

The regular train operations of train number 11417/11418 Pune-Nagpur Humsafar Express are detailed as follows:

Train number 11417 Pune – Nagpur Humsafar Express will depart from Pune Railway station at 10:00 PM every Thursday, starting from March 7 and will arrive at Nagpur Railway station at 1:30 PM the following day.

Train number 11418 Nagpur – Pune Humsafar Express will depart from Nagpur Railway station at 3:00 PM, every Friday, starting from March 8 and will arrive at Pune Railway station at 8:05 AM the following day.

The Pune-Nagpur-Pune Humsafar Express trains will have 13 air-conditioned three-tier coaches. During the journey, the train will halt at Daund, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Bhusaval, Akola, Badnera and Wardha railway stations.

The Humsafar Express is a premium all air-conditioned train service which was launched by the Railway Ministry in order to provide comfortable and long overnight train journeys to passengers. It boasts of several luxurious features like improved berths, GPS-based passenger information system, modular bio-toilets, tea/coffee/soup vending machines, vinyl wrapping on the exterior and interior, extensive fire suppressant and retardant system and multiple mobile charging points.