Pune Metro: Services from Vanaz to Garware College station to remain partially suspended on THESE days

The Metro service between Garware College and Vanaz will be suspended on December 27 to 28 due to signal testing. The services will be suspended between 6 am to 2 pm.

The regular services on the PCMC to Phugewadi route of the Pune Metro will be available from 8 am to 8 pm on both days as per the normal schedule.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, formally inaugurated the construction of the Metro Rail project of Pune in March. It was a project that cost over Rs 11,400 crores. Only a 12-kilometer section of the project was opened during that time.

The city’s Metro Rail system is currently undergoing various tests related to its train control system. These tests are expected to cause disruptions in the regular operations of the system. According to MahaMetro, similar blocks would be held in the future as the system undergoes trials.