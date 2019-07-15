Punctual trains to be reality soon! Indian Railways bets on GPS-equipped locomotives, ISRO satellites

In Budget 2019, the Modi government set out its top priorities for Indian Railways.

Indian Railways collaborates with ISRO to ensure punctuality of trains, and real-time tracking! The national transporter has adopted three-pronged measures to implement separate projects. Indian Railways is banking on Global Positioning System (GPS), ISRO satellites, CCTVs and WiFi to provide safe, secured and technologically advanced ambience and environment for its passengers.

GPS in all locomotives: All the locomotives of Indian Railways will have GPS by the end of the current fiscal (FY 20) so that real-time position of the trains can be ascertained, Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav was quoted as saying by PTI. This move is part of the Real-time Train Information System (RTIS). Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been roped in to improve punctuality of the trains. Yadav has said that train’s position and speed will be relayed through ISRO satellites to the Indian Railways’ Control Office Application (COA) system. This will go for automatic plotting of control charts.

CCTVs at railway stations, in Mail/Express trains: With an aim to improve passenger security, Indian Railways has decided to install CCTVs in Mail/Express trains. Major junctions will also be equipped with CCTVs.

WiFi at key stations: Indian Railways passengers will be able to experience high-speed WiFi facilities at major stations. This mega exercise is scheduled to be completed by September this year, Yadav said. Indian Railways was stressing on infrastructure development, Yadav said adding that there has been significant growth in Railway traffic in the country in the past 25 to 30 years.

