Proposal for rail link from Tanakpur to Delhi and Lal Kuan to South India in the works

The North Eastern Railway has sent a proposal to the Railway Board for a rail link from Tanakpur to Delhi and Lal Kuan to south India.

General Manager North Eastern Railway Rajiv Aggarwal conveyed this to Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat when he met him at the secretariat here today, an official release said.

The expansion of the railway network in the state would give a boost to tourism, the chief minister said and assured the NER GM that his government will fully cooperate with the railways in all such endeavours.

Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh, who also attended the meeting, requested Aggarwal to start a Corbett Special train between Ramnagar and Delhi and a Dehradun-Kathgodam intercity train.

The GM assured that a techno-feasibility study would soon be done for this.