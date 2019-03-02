Project Utkrisht: Indian Railways upgrades Darjeeling Mail with several modern features; see pics here

By: | Published: March 2, 2019 4:00 PM

Indian Railways upgrades another train under Project Utkrisht! Indian Railways' Darjeeling Mail has been upgraded under Project Utkrisht.

Indian Railways upgrades Darjeeling MailDarjeeling Mail Project Utkrisht: The upgrade involves improving the fittings in the toilets, cleaner trains and more comfortable seats.

Indian Railways upgrades another train under Project Utkrisht! Indian Railways’ Darjeeling Mail has been upgraded under Project Utkrisht. The improved rake of Darjeeling Mail, which operates under Eastern Railway zone has been given a makeover keeping in mind passenger comforts. This is the fifth Mail/Express train rake to get an upgrade under the Eastern Railway. Under Project Utkrisht, Indian Railways is upgrading the coaches of identified rakes by providing them with several passenger-friendly amenities and modern features. The Darjeeling Mail rake has also been given a new makeover along with many new additional facilities. The upgrade involves improving the fittings in the toilets, cleaner trains and more comfortable seats. Let us take a look at all the salient features of the newly upgraded rake:

  • Vinyl wrapping of the doorway and gangway along with a big size mirror
  • Fire extinguishers have been provided
  • The coaches have been given a new colour scheme along with swachhata logo and stickers
  • Bottle holder, new ladders, GreenGo stickers, bigger mirrors in coupes have been provided
  • The ceiling has been painted White in non-AC sleeper coach
  • Braille signage and night glow stickers have been provided
  • LED panel photo frame in FAC as well as LED panel lighting in AC coaches
  • The toilets have been equipped with soap and odonil containers, auto janitor, mug holder, exhaust fans etc.
  • Big size mirrors and dustbins have been provided
  • Dustbin below basin in gangway has been provided as well
  • Stainless steel paneling has been done inside the pantry car
  • Stainless steel chequered plate has been provided on the floor of pantry car
  • Pantry car has also been provided with new stainless steel utensils and equipment

Indian Railways upgrades Darjeeling Mail

Under Project Utkrisht, Indian Railways plans to upgrade the rakes of 140 Mail/Express trains at a cost of Rs 60 lakh per rake. IN the next financial year, 500 more rakes of Mail/Express trains will undergo a revamp. Meanwhile, bi-weekly Silambu Express was also given a complete makeover under Project Utkrisht last month. Indian Railways gave a new look to the existing rake of train number 16181/16182 Chennai-Sengottai Silambu Express, which runs only on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The train has been eqipped with several modern features including Vinyl wrapped doorways and gangways, LED lighting, BLDC fans, mobile charging points, berths with improved cushioning etc.

