Process of full span girder erection of MAHSR Project being done in swift and unhindered manner: Ministry of Railways-Watch

The process of full span girder erection of the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR) project was being done in a swift and unhindered manner, said the Ministry of Railways in a tweet on Tuesday. The ministry has also tweeted a time-lapse video.

“The process of full span girder erection of MAHSR Project being done in a swift & unhindered manner, over a railway line near Anand (Gujarat). Take a look at the time-lapse video,” said the ministry.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor is an under-construction high-speed rail line. It will connect India’s economic hub Mumbai with the city of Ahmedabad. It will be India’s first high-speed rail line when completed.

Reportedly, construction began in April 2020. The project is expected to be completed by December 2023. Due to delays in acquiring land in Maharashtra, the completion date for the whole corridor is not certain. However, in 2027, the 352km stretch through Gujarat may open. From Surat to Bilimora, a stretch of 50 km, is expected to be completed by 2026.

Also read This stunning futuristic building in New Delhi is not an airport! Check details and images

Background

In the 2009–2010 Rail Budget, the Mumbai–Ahmedabad corridor was introduced for a feasibility study. Along with it, five other high-speed rail corridors were talked about.

From Pune to Ahmedabad via Mumbai, a 650 km long high-speed rail corridor was proposed to run. By a consortium of RITES, Italferr, and Systra, the pre-feasibility study for the Ahmedabad–Mumbai–Pune corridor was completed. The top speed expected for the corridor was set up to 350 km/h.

Proposed stations

In Mumbai–Pune section, the proposed station is Lonavala. Proposed stations in Mumbai–Ahmedabad section are Surat, Bharuch, and Vadodara. Between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, it was proposed to have 32 services. Interestingly, as per reports, railway officials also proposed extending the corridor up to Bengaluru.

For technical cooperation in the field of railways, on 14 February 2013, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in New Delhi between the Ministry of Railways and the Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer Français (SNCF), the French national railways.