Private trains soon! Under PPP model, 100 new trains on Indian Railways network; details here

Private trains soon! For the operation of passenger train services on Indian Railways network by the private operators, an indicative list of over 100 origin-destination pairs, under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode, has been uploaded on the NITI Aayog and Indian Railways websites. The list has been uploaded along with the draft Request for Qualification (RFQ) as well as draft Concession Agreement, for seeking comments from stakeholders. In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Piyush Goyal said that the Tejas Express train on the New Delhi-Lucknow section is being operated by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) with effect from 4 October 2019. The corporation has earned an amount of around Rs 7.73 lakh, as operational earning, by operation of the Tejas Express train during the period 4 October 2019 to 31 October 2019.

According to the Railway Minister, the national transporter offers various kinds of train services to cater to the need of a diverse set of railway passengers. Train services such as Vande Bharat Express, Gatimaan Express, etc. are provided with augmented facilities and they are popular among the premium segment. While train services such as Shatabdi Express, Rajdhani Express, Duronto Express, etc. offer fully reserved accommodation to passengers and facilitate the long-distance and inter-city passengers. Meanwhile, Antyodaya train and other Mail Express trains are operated for the benefit of general passengers including those who are travelling on unreserved tickets.

Goyal said that the fare of sleeper class and the second class is highly subsidized and as part of its social service obligation, passengers of various categories are offered fare concessions even in the reserved classes like those including freedom fighters, senior citizens, divyangjans, students, etc. Consequently, the national transporter recovers only 57 per cent of the cost of travel on an average.

According to the Railway Minister, the scope and scale of trains operated on Indian Railways network, which on a daily basis carries nearly 23 million passengers, cannot be currently compared with the new IRCTC Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express in which fare is generally higher as compared to similar Indian Railways train services and no concession is admissible. However, systemic improvements over the national transporter is a continuous and an ongoing process, he added.