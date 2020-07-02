Private trains on Indian Railways: Passengers, don’t miss this! Full list of routes, destinations, timings

Indian Railways has divided the routes for private trains into 12 clusters.

Indian Railways private trains project: Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has taken the important step of invited Request for Qualifications for the Rs 30,000 crore mega private trains project of the national transporter. With over 109 pairs of routes being identified, Indian Railways passengers can certainly look forward to faster, more comfortable and world-class travel experience in the coming years. The modern trains that will be manufactured by the private sector will mostly be under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Capable of attaining 160 kmph speeds, the private trains on any route will at the maximum take the same time as the fastest Indian Railways train on that route. Indian Railways has divided the routes for private trains into 12 clusters. So, which routes have been identified? What is the proposed time that these private trains will take? What will be the schedule of these private trains? Financial Express Online accesses tender details to bring you the full list of private trains routes, the time taken for the train journey and the proposed departure and arrival timings:

Private trains on Indian Railways: Full list of routes, timings

Cluster 1: Mumbai – 1

Train from Kalburgi to Mumbai in 9 hours (21:00 to 06:00)

Train from Mumbai to Kalburgi in 8 hours and 40 minutes (06:15 to 14:55)

Train from Mumbai to Nagpur in 10 hours and 30 minutes (07:35 to 18:05)

Train from Nagpur to Mumbai in 11 hours and 05 minutes (20:55 to 08:00)

Train from Mumbai to Madgaon in 7 hours and 15 minutes (10:25 to 17:40)

Train from Madgaon to Mumbai in 7 hours and 20 minutes (21:40 to 05:00)

Train from Mumbai to Nagpur in 10 hours and 20 minutes (13:10 to 23:30)

Train from Nagpur to Mumbai in 10 hours and 35 minutes (20:55 to 07:30)

Train from Mumbai to Varanasi in 24 hours and 45 minutes (05:45 to 06:30)

Train from Varanasi to Mumbai in 25 hours (08:40 to 09:40 the next day)

Train from Mumbai to Kanpur in 22 hours (16:10 to 14:10)

Train from Kanpur to Mumbai in 21 hours and 50 minutes (17:55 to 15:45)

Train from Mumbai to Howrah in 25 hours (14:15 to 15:15 the next day)

Train from Howrah to Mumbai in 25 hours (22:40 to 23:40 the next day)

Train from Mumbai to Nanded in 11 hours (23:00 to 10:00)

Train from Nanded to Mumbai in 11 hours and 30 minutes (23:30 to 11:00)

Cluster 5: Chandigarh

Train from Delhi to Amritsar in 5 hours and 35 minutes (17:25 to 23:00)

Train from Amritsar to Delhi in 5 hours and 40 minutes (09:00 to 14:40)

Train from New Delhi to Chandigarh in 3 hours (06:30 to 09:30)

Train from Chandigarh to New Delhi in 3 hours (10:15 to 13:15)

Train from New Delhi to Chandigarh in 3 hours (14:00 to 17:00)

Train from Chandigarh to New Delhi in 3 hours (17:55 to 20:55)

Train from Lucknow to SVDK -Katra in 18 hours and 25 minutes (21:05 to 15:30)

Train from SVDK -Katra to Lucknow in 18 hours (21:30 to 14:30)

Train from Amritsar to Faizabad in 17 hours and 15 minutes (05:00 to 22:15)

Train from Faizabad to Amritsar in 16 hours (05:00 to 21:00)

Train from Varanasi to Bhatinda in 21 hours and 30 minutes (07:30 to 05:00)

Train from Bhatinda to Varanasi in 21 hours (07:00 to 04:00)

Train from Nagpur to Chandigarh in 19 hours and 40 minutes (12:30 to 08:10)

Train from Chandigarh to Nagpur in 21 hours and 25 minutes (14:15 to 11:40)

Train from Bhopal to Mumbai in 15 hours and 30 minutes (18:00 to 09:30)

Train from Mumbai to Bhopal in 13 hours and 20 minutes (10:30 to 23:30)

Train from Bhopal to Pune in 14 hours and 35 minutes (17:55 to 08:20)

Train from Pune to Bhopal in 12 hours and 55 minutes (15:20 to 04:15)

This list is being updated