Private trains on 50 Indian Railways routes! Passengers can look forward to world-class travel experience

Several new world-class private trains coming! To run more world-class trains by roping in private operators, Indian Railways has provisionally selected 50 key routes! The national transporter has also asked all the zones to examine the feasibility of these routes. The decision was taken by Railway Board members during a high-level meeting, which was chaired by Member Traffic. The meeting was also attended by the Principal Chief Operations Managers of six zones – Northern Railway, North Central Railway, South Central Railway, Central Railway, South Eastern Railway and Southern Railway.

It was discussed that the private operators to run the modern passenger trains, would be selected through a transparent Request for Quote (RFQ) as well as Request for Proposal (RFP) process. Thus, the trains will be run by private operators on the allocated routes on the basis of applicable charges.

According to a railway official, a total of 50 origin/destination pairs/routes were provisionally discussed in the meeting. Keeping in view the infrastructural projects as well as capacity enhancement works which are underway and the ones which are in the pipeline, the zonal railways will examine the feasibility of introducing additional and new train services, the official said. To meet the requirement of introducing and operating additional train services, the need for building coaching terminals commensurate with line capacity enhancement was also discussed in the meeting.

Starting October 5, the first private train – IRCTC’s Tejas Express from Delhi to Lucknow will run on Indian Railways’ network. The Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express, which will be fully operated by IRCTC is Indian Railways’ first step towards privatizing operations of some trains. The operation date of IRCTC’s second train- Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express, is yet to be announced. Earlier, the Railway Board had stated that private operators would be considered for operations of inter-city, long-haul trains as well as for trains running on suburban routes.