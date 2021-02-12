Pride Hotels-IRCTC partnership: Now book luxurious & safe stay with Indian Railways train tickets; details

The Pride Group of Hotels, on behalf of this partnership with IRCTC, will offer a hassle-free platform for passengers of Indian Railways to book hotel rooms in any of the desired Pride properties located across India.

Now, Indian Railways passengers can book a safe and luxurious stay with their train tickets. Recently, the Pride Group of Hotels has entered into a partnership with the e-ticketing and catering arm of the national transporter, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) in a bid to deliver a luxurious and safe stay for railway travellers. According to a press release issued by the Pride Hotels Group, under this association, Indian Railways passengers will now be able to book their hotel room accommodation across the country with their train tickets. The Pride Group of Hotels, on behalf of this partnership with IRCTC, will offer a hassle-free platform for passengers of Indian Railways to book hotel rooms in any of the desired Pride properties located across India.

According to the Pride Hotels Group, apart from the accommodation, it will also provide the guests with five-star hotel-like amenities, including WiFi access, air-conditioning facilities as well as 24-hour customer service support. According to Amit Sidana, VP Sales and Marketing at Pride Group of Hotels, with this association, the customers of IRCTC will have ready access to the accommodation at any of the Pride Properties across the nation. This initiative will help Indian Railways travellers in preparing their itinerary through a one-stop window from booking their train tickets to hotel accommodation, he added.

Meanwhile, keeping in view the present circumstances and as a part of the ‘New Normal’, the ‘Pride Safety Assurance’ initiative has also been launched by the Pride Group. With people being extremely thoughtful about their stay while travelling, the Pride Safety Assurance has been designed to cover booking policies, hygiene guidelines as well as precautions to be taken by the staff and guests in order to ensure safety and flexibility.

On 31 December 2020, the upgraded e-ticketing web portal of IRCTC was launched by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, with better features and facilities for the passengers.