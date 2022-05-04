Pre-monsoon preparatory works: Here’s how Indian Railways plans to ensure smooth and disruption-free services

Indian Railways Monsoon Preparatory Works: The Western Railway is undertaking several monsoon preparatory works across the zone to brace the monsoons along with proper upkeep and maintenance of the signalling, mechanical, electrical assets and equipment, etc. In order to ensure smooth and disruption-free services during the monsoon season, the GM of Central and Western Railway, Anil Kumar Lahoti reviewed the monsoon preparations carried out by the Central and Western railway zones. According to a press release issued by Western Railways, the zone has geared up with monsoon preparations such as cleaning and de-silting of culverts, nullahs and drains, clearing the muck and garbage along the tracks, construction of additional waterways, installations of high power pumps, trimming trees, etc.

The GM reviewed the monsoon preparedness and exhorted the concerned officials that all monsoon-related work should be completed before the target date. Lahoti also instructed the concerned officials to ensure 24X7 monitoring at all vulnerable locations and to work in close coordination with the state government and municipal corporations. Following are some of the key measures taken by Western Railways for ensuring uninterrupted services: