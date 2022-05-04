Pre-monsoon preparatory works: Here’s how Indian Railways plans to ensure smooth and disruption-free services

Indian Railways Monsoon Preparatory Works: The Western Railway is undertaking several monsoon preparatory works across the zone to brace the monsoons along with proper upkeep and maintenance of the signalling, mechanical, electrical assets and equipment, etc. In order to ensure smooth and disruption-free services during the monsoon season, the GM of Central and Western Railway, Anil Kumar Lahoti reviewed the monsoon preparations carried out by the Central and Western railway zones. According to a press release issued by Western Railways, the zone has geared up with monsoon preparations such as cleaning and de-silting of culverts, nullahs and drains, clearing the muck and garbage along the tracks, construction of additional waterways, installations of high power pumps, trimming trees, etc.
The GM reviewed the monsoon preparedness and exhorted the concerned officials that all monsoon-related work should be completed before the target date. Lahoti also instructed the concerned officials to ensure 24X7 monitoring at all vulnerable locations and to work in close coordination with the state government and municipal corporations. Following are some of the key measures taken by Western Railways for ensuring uninterrupted services:
- The Western Railway has de-silted and cleaned 18 km of drains across its suburban network and work is in progress for cleaning the remaining 42 km of drains
- 14 culverts have been cleaned on the suburban section and at present, cleaning work is in progress for the remaining ones
- Work of cutting/trimming trees has been undertaken and is in progress at different locations including in railway colonies
- The zonal railway has set a target of cleaning and removal of 1.60 lakh cubic metres on the Mumbai suburban section out of which cleaning of 1,40,000 cubic metres are in progress
- At 36 flood-prone locations, flood gauges have been provided
- At fifteen identified sections in low lying areas, tracks as well as OHE are being lifted by 100 mm to 250 mm
- Drone survey is being carried out for cleaning, monitoring and identifying choke points in culverts, nallahs in Borivali-Virar section as well as major nallahs in Vasai-Virar section
- Special attention has been given to fixing the leakages in railway service buildings and railway colonies, leakages on platforms through gaps in coversheds, etc.
- Suction/desludging machine has been deployed for the cleaning of culverts