Prayagraj-Jaipur Special: Enjoy luxurious travel at affordable price on Indian Railways 3-AC Economy coaches

Railway Passengers will get 11 additional berths in these coaches.

Enjoy luxurious train travel at an affordable price! Indian Railways’ new 3 Tier AC economy class coaches are all set to offer affordable air-conditioned travel experience to passengers with various enhanced features. According to the Railway Ministry, the national transporter is operating newly introduced 3 Tier AC economy class coaches in Train Number 02403 Prayagraj-Jaipur-Prayagraj Special Express from 6 September 2021. A statement issued by the North Central Railway zone said this type of coaches are being utilized for the first time in any train over the Indian Railways network. These new 3 Tier AC economy class coaches have 83 seats in total instead of 72 seats. Railway Passengers will get 11 additional berths in these coaches, the zonal railway stated.

The ticket booking for the two newly introduced 3 Tier AC economy class coaches in Train number 02403/02404 Prayagraj-Jaipur-Prayagraj Express Daily Special was started on 28 August 2021. From Prayagraj to Jaipur, the ticket fare of this coach is o­nly Rs 1,085, whereas, the ticket price of Indian Railways ‘ conventional III-AC class coach is Rs 1,175. Similarly, from Prayagraj to Agra, the ticket cost is Rs 740 (the cost of conventional III AC coach ticket is Rs 800) whereas, from Prayagraj to Mathura, the ticket fare of 3 Tier AC economy class is Rs835 (the cost of conventional III AC coach ticket is Rs 905).

According to North Central Railways, the newly introduced 3 Tier AC economy class coaches were specially designed for the convenience of the divyang passengers. In these air-conditioned coaches, modern arrangements have been made for fire safety, mobile phones and magazine holders. Some of the other key features of this new Indian Railways coach class are personalized reading lights, USB points, mobile charging points, AC vents, better ladder to climb to the upper berth as well as snack table . These coaches have been deployed from Prayagraj o­n 6 September 2021 and from Jaipur, these coaches will be deployed o­n 7 September 2021, it added.