Praise for Indian Railways in fight against COVID-19! PM Modi lauds steps to sanitise trains, stations

Coronavirus in India update, news: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has heaped praises on Indian Railways for its efforts to sanitize “every contact area” to tackle the menace of deadly Coronavirus COVID-19. PM Modi has said that Indian Railways showed commendable efforts in sanitizing every “passenger contact area” such as each door handle, each seat, and each railing to check the spread of Coronavirus across the country, according to an IE report. PM Modi reportedly lauded the national transporter’s efforts during the meeting of the BJP parliamentary party.

PM Modi’s words of praise came after Indian Railways conducted the sanitization process on a war footing. Apart from this, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal-led Ministry of Railways has taken several other stringent measures to tackle the coronavirus outbreak at station premises. Indian Railways has ensured that trains and interiors of coaches are cleaned on a regular basis and sanitized thoroughly. The process is on to disinfect and sanitize the hand railings of passengers’ seats, window curtains, food trays which come in direct contact with passengers’ hands. An experiment is on to disinfect toilets on trains through the steam cleaning method.

At Indian Railways’ stations, hand railings of the escalators are also being sanitized. Taking care of its staff who are employed for this sanitization process, Indian Railways has provided them with protective gear and directed them to wear masks or gloves while doing their duty.

Indian Railways has taken the unique initiative of using Bollywood film dialogues, songs create awareness among people. The national transporter has canceled several trains in its zones. It has decided to temporarily hike platform ticket prices to Rs 50, up from Rs 10 at major stations across the country.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal held a review meeting of Indian Railways and ordered the formation of the Coronavirus COVID response team. Indian Railways has advised its employees to monitor temperatures ahead of coming to offices.