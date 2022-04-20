Post-pandemic, railways passengers are more concerned about hygienic, safe food: Manish Chandra, RailRestro

Earlier, availability of hygienic and safe food on running trains looked like a distant dream. But thanks to technology and a wave of start-ups, food delivery on trains has become a reality. RailRestro which is an online food Delivery Company claims it has already served 6 million customers. RailRestro was started in September 2015 when co-founders and couple Manish Chandra and Suman Priya struggled to get quality meals during train journeys and decided to transform their passion for travelling and healthy eating into a successful business with the help of technology. In a conversation with Financial Express.com, Manish Chandra shares the journey of the company, vision and future plans. Excerpts:





What has been the impact of Covid on business?

Due to the Covid-19 Outbreak, all the trains got suspended and our services suffered a lot. Orders per day declined simultaneously. Our sales have decreased to approx. 50%, because people are also avoiding travel unless it’s very urgent. In covid the whole travel industry got affected which results in a huge down fall in our food delivery business. Before covid we were delivering more than 6000-8000 orders per day.



What is the scenario now?



Due to the Covid-19 Outbreak, all the trains got suspended and our services suffered a lot. Orders per day declined simultaneously. But after the Lockdown got Over, the Rail services decided to resume our services in February, 2021 the things got improved and we started delivering 3k-4k meals per day. There is a change in consumer behavior which is also noticed after Covid, that they are more concerned about hygiene. Now from last some months we have started delivering 10k-12k meals per day.



What is the current volume of business?



Right now we are delivering 10k-12k meals per day. If the situation is normal like this, then we are expecting to deliver 30k-40k meals per day.

Mr Manish Chandra Founder & CEO RailRestro



What is the scale up plan?



Expansion of RailiRestro business is already in Process. We have expanded ourselves to all the directions of the country. Right Now we have been increasing the nos. of Stations of our services in South India, Kerala ,Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, etc. Also, some expansion in the North-east region.

We have developed a team for partnership with tour operators and travel agencies for group orders. We have introduced our own delivery fleet. Currently around 60 delivery partners have started working at different top performing stations and the nos. are on rise, so that passengers can order their food within 30min of arrival and can assure quality, prompt and superfast service from our end. We are in the process of introducing our own physical kiosk at every station so that people can order their food easily with the help of our executive present there. This also helps in our branding. We are also planning to set up our own food Outlet at the top performing station. So, it will be convenient for the passengers to order food on the train. They can also visit our outlet and enjoy their cuisine there.