PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Indian Railways new Gandhinagar railway station

In a big boost to the Railways’ station redevelopment programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly developed Gandhinagar Capital Railway Station on Friday. The project is developed in partnership with the Government of Gujarat and the Ministry of Railways through the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation.

“The joint venture company named Gandhinagar Railway and Urban Development Corporation is the first of its kind project and will pave the way for similar development in land stressed cities like Mumbai and Bangalore,” Suneet Sharma, chairman & CEO Railway Board, said on Thursday at a press meet also addressed by Aarti Kanwar, resident commissioner, Government of Gujarat.

Sharma said that work on the redevelopment of 125 stations is in progress along with a similar model of development. Out of this, IRSDC is working on 63 stations, and Railway Land Development Authority is working on 60 stations with two stations being taken up by zonal railways. The total investment for the redevelopment of 123 stations along with real estate development is more than Rs 50,000 crore.