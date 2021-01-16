PM Narendra Modi to flag off trains to Statue of Unity from Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, key locations

PM Narendra Modi will flag off Indian Railways trains and launch a slew of projects at 11 AM on January 17 i.e on Sunday via video conferencing. (Representative image by IE)

Indian Railways passengers from across India can now travel to the Statue of Unity as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be flagging off as many as eight trains to the world’s tallest statue located in Gujarat on Sunday. People can now board trains from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh, and Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa. Apart from flagging off trains, PM Modi will be inaugurating several projects on the same day.

Indian Railways Trains to Statue of Unity

The list of Indian Railways trains that will take you to the Statue of Unity has Train Number 09103/04 Mahamana Express (Weekly) on Kevadiya-Varanasi route, Train number 02927/28 Dadar-Kevadia Express (Daily), Train Number 09247/48 Janshatabdi Express (Daily) on Ahmedabad-Kevadiya route, Train Number 09145/46 Nizamuddin–Kevadia SamparkKranti Express (Bi-Weekly), Train Number 09105/06 Kevadia – Rewa Express (Weekly), Train Number 09119/20 Chennai – Kevadia Express (Weekly), Train Number 09107/08 MEMU train (Daily) on Pratapnagar-Kevadiya route, and Train Number 09109/10 on MEMU train (Daily) train on Kevadiya-Pratapnagar route.

People from Delhi can board the Indian Railways train from Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station (NZM). In Mumbai, passengers can board the Indian Railways train to the Statue of Unity from Dadar railway station (DDR).

What are Indian Railways, Statue of Unity projects?

PM Modi will inaugurate the Dabhoi–Chandod Gauge converted Broad Gauge railway line, Chandod–Kevadiya new Broad Gauge railway line, and newly electrified Pratapnagar-Kevadiya section. He will also inaugurate the new station buildings of Dabhoi, Chandod, and Kevadiya. These buildings have been designed aesthetically incorporating local features and modern passenger amenities, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Indian Railways’ first Green Railway station Kevadia railway station – All you need to know

Kevadia railway station (KDCY) is the nearest one to the Statue of Unity. It is India’s first railway station with a Green Building Certification. The projects will add fillip to the development activities in the nearby tribal regions, boost connectivity to important religious and ancient pilgrim places nestled on the banks of River Narmada, increase both domestic and international tourism, act as a catalyst for the overall socio-economic development of the region while also helping generate new employment and business opportunities.