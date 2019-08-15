Why Indians want Vande Bharat Express: PM Modi explains changing aspirations in Independence Day speech

Vande Bharat Express is a technological leap for Indian Railways – an engineless semi-high speed train set that offers world-class comforts to passengers.

India’s first semi-high speed engineless Vande Bharat Express is in much-demand, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi! While addressing the nation from Red Fort on Independence Day, PM Modi said that the people of India are no longer happy with merely the proposal for a new railway station. They now want want to know when the state-of-the-art Train 18 or Vande Bharat Express will come to their area, Modi said. PM Modi made this observation while talking about the changing aspirations of the people of India. In his speech, PM Modi also announced that the government has decided to invest a sum of Rs 100 lakh crore in infrastructure development.

According to PM Modi, the thinking of the people has changed. Earlier, they were happy with merely a plan to set up a railway station but now, they ask – when will ‘Make in India’ Train 18 or Vande Bharat Express come to their cities. He further said that Indian citizens do not want only good railway stations or bus stations, but instead they ask for good airports as well. At present, only one Vande Bahrat Express is operational between Delhi and Varanasi.

Vande Bharat Express is a technological leap for Indian Railways – an engineless semi-high speed train set that offers world-class comforts to passengers. Some of the prominent features of the world-class Train 18 are; automatic doors with sliding footsteps, bullet train like aerodynamic front, European-style seats, aircraft style comforts such as reading lights and LED lighting, modular toilets, CCTVs, on-board infotainment screens etc.

The second Vande Bharat Express is expected to run between Delhi and Katra, however, the date of its launch has not been announced yet. As per the proposed timings, the second Vande Bharat Express is likely to run three days a week- on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. However, depending on the demand of the train, this could be extended up to five days. Last month it was reported that the train will depart from the national capital at 6:00 AM and reach Katra station at 2:00 PM. On its return journey, Vande Bharat Express will depart from Katra station at 3:00 PM the same day and reach Delhi at 11:00 PM. The Train 18 will be able to attain a maximum speed of 180 kmph, but the permissible speed as per tracks is 130 kmph. The train is expected to reduce train travel time between Delhi and Katra to just 8 hours as against the current 12 hours.