PM Modi to flag off Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express shortly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off the 20833/20834 Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express train shortly. The Prime Minister will flag off the ultra-modern Semi High speed train via video conferencing at 10:30 am. This is also going to be the first blue and white colour train connecting two Telugu speaking states – Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy will remain present during the inauguration ceremony.

At 10:30 AM tomorrow, 15th January, the Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam will be flagged off. It will enhance connectivity and comfort, and will also boost the economy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2023

Meanwhile, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has reached Telangana on Saturday night and visited Secunderabad railway station to take stock ahead of the inauguration ceremony.

Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Hon'ble MR; Shri @kishanreddybjp ,Hon'ble Union Minister, Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti, CRB & CEO,; Shri Arun Kumar Jain,GM,SCR inspected Secunderabad Rly Station & reviewed arrangements for Flagging off of #VandeBharat Exp from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam pic.twitter.com/0JGpqZxbPR — South Central Railway (@SCRailwayIndia) January 14, 2023

The Railway Minister also purchased millets at ‘One Station One Product’ outlet at the railway station.

Purchased millets at ‘One Station One Product’ outlet at Secunderabad railway station.#DigitalPayments#YearOfMillets pic.twitter.com/6Z0ww5YZUF — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 14, 2023

Inaugural programme details –

The next generation semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express will arrive at platform number 9 at 08:30 am. There will be welcome address by Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway (09:20 am), followed by addresses by Governor and Union Ministers (from 09:30 am onwards). A short film will be screened at 10:25 am and the train will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 10:30 am.

Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw says that Prime Minister @narendramodi will flag off #VandeBharatExpress train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam at 10 AM tomorrow.



The indigenously designed #VandeBharat Express is a world class train and fully designed in India. pic.twitter.com/sGvTjR7tLS — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 14, 2023

Also Read: Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express: Check time table, distance and features

This is going to be the country’s 8th semi-high speed train and second train in South India. The train is equipped with state-of-art passenger amenities. The train will reduce the travel time to cover a distance of 699 kms from average 12 hours to 8 hours and 30 minutes. The train is capable of reaching peak speed of 160 kmph. During the journey between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam, the train will have regular stops at Rajahmundry, Vijayawada Junction, Khammam, and Warangal. The train will operate six days in a week except Sunday.

The Vande Bharat train consists of 14 AC Chair Car coaches and two Executive AC Chair Car coaches with a seating capacity of 1,128 passengers. The ticket booking process has already started. One needs to visit the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) or through the Internet.

The train has a world-class features like better ride-comfort, ergonomic reclining and Divyangjan friendly seats, Kavach enabled safety, automatic doors with retractable footsteps. The train also have 360 degrees rotational seats and infortainment system.

Also Read: 20833/20834 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express ticket booking begins, Check fare, seats and other details

Other Vande Bharat trains in India

Presently, there are seven Vande Bharat trains operating in the country – New Delhi – Shri Vaishno Devi Mata Katra, New Delhi – Varanasi, Gandhinagar Capital – Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central, Amb Andaura – New Delhi, Mysuru – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Chennai Central, Nagpur – Bilaspur, Howrah – New Jalpaiguri.