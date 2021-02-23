  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Modi unveils Rs 3,000-crore railway connectivity projects in West Bengal

February 23, 2021 3:50 AM

The commissioning of the 30 km long third line between Kalaikunda and Jhargram will improve mobility in the Kharagpur-Adityapur section as well as ensure seamless movement of passenger and freight trains on the Howrah-Mumbai trunk route.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated projects worth about Rs 3,000 crore in the poll bound state of West Bengal, including the extension of Metro railway from Noapara to Dakshineswar, and flagged off the first service on this stretch.

“The impact of Made in India is visible in the metro or railway systems being constructed in India nowadays,” said Modi as he unveiled the 4.1 km extension of Metro rail, fully funded by the Centre. The Metro line will provide fast, easy travel to commuters from Howrah, Hooghly, and North 24 Parganas as well as benefit passengers using other branch lines connecting Howrah with Bardhaman, Katwa and Tarakeswar. The Metro line will also promote tourism with quicker access for devotees to the temple at Dakshineswar.

The commissioning of the 30 km long third line between Kalaikunda and Jhargram will improve mobility in the Kharagpur-Adityapur section as well as ensure seamless movement of passenger and freight trains on the Howrah-Mumbai trunk route. The other project unveiled is the doubling of the Azimganj-Khagraghat road section. This route is important for movement of passengers and freight to northeastern states as it links several power plants including NTPC Farakka and religious and historical sites.

The fourth line between Dankuni and Baruipara on the saturated Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani route and the third line between Rasulpur and Magra are super critical projects aimed at enhancing capacity on highly utilised networks and running of more passenger and goods trains on the route.

