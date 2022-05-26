PM Modi to lay foundation stones for redevelopment of five Indian Railways stations; See station glimpses here

Redevelopment of Railway Stations: Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the cities of Hyderabad and Chennai. In Tamil Nadu, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones for the redevelopment of five railway stations. The railway stations, which are to be redeveloped include Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi, and Kanniyakumari. According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, this station redevelopment project will be completed at a cost of over Rs 1800 crore. The project is being undertaken by the government with a view to enhancing the convenience and comfort of Indian Railways’ passengers through the provision of modern amenities, the PMO said.

According to the PMO, PM Modi, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, will dedicate to the nation five projects worth over Rs 2960 crore. The PMO mentioned in the statement that the 75 kilometre long Madurai-Teni (Railway Gauge Conversion Project) will be built at a project cost of over Rs 500 crore. The project is expected to facilitate access as well as give a boost to tourism in the region. While the 30 kilometre long third railway line between Tambaram – Chengalpattu will be built at a project cost of over Rs 590 crore. The project, according to the PMO, will facilitate the running of more suburban train services, thus offering greater options as well as enhancing comfort for the travellers.

Last month, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in the parliament had said station redevelopment work is in progress at Ayodhya, Safdarjung, Bijwasan and Gomti Nagar. Besides, Sir. M. Visvesvaraya Terminal station in Karnataka is ready for commissioning, he said. Two world-class stations- Gandhinagar Capital and Rani Kamlapati railway stations have been developed and commissioned. On the experience basis of these two redeveloped stations, currently, techno-economic feasibility renovation plans of other stations are being worked out, the minister said.