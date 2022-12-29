PM Modi to kick-off redevelopment of West Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri Railway Station on Dec 30, See pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of New Jalpaiguri Railway Station on Friday. The inauguration ceremony will be held virtually from Howrah Railway station, however, a bhumi pujan will be done at the site. The Indian Railways is redeveloping several railway stations across the nation.

The Prime Minister is visiting the state tomorrow. The PM will lay the foundation stone and dedicate several railway projects to the nation. He will flag off Howrah (HWH) to New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Vande Bharat Express. He will also inaugurate the Joka-Taratala route of the Kolkata Metro. Apart from these, the PM will dedicate four more railway projects to the nation.

Other Railway projects to be inaugurated

Boinchi – Shaktigarh 3rd Line (at a cost of Rs 405 crore)

Dankuni – Chandanpur 4th Line Project (at a cost of Rs 565 crore)

Nimtita – New Farakka Double Line (at a cost of of Rs 254 crore)

Ambari Falakata – New Maynaguri – Gumanihat Doubling Project (at a cost of a cost of more than Rs 1080 crore)

Redevelopment of New Jalpaiguri Railway Station

Northeast Frontier Railway’s New Jalpaiguri Railway Station (NJP) will be redeveloped with world class facilities. This is going to be the country’s first international train terminal. It also includes a World Heritage DHR terminal. The redevelopment of the station will cater for 45 years traffic.

The redeveloped station premise will facilitate all kinds of passenger amenities at one place along with spaces for retail, cafeterias and recreational facilities. It will house 12 escalators and 10 lifts. The station will be made Divyang friendly. For ease of movement, there will be a wayfinding or signages.

The redeveloped station will have adequate parking facilities with podium parking in front of the building. There will be a separate segregation of entry and exit of the passengers. To ensure proper safety, CCTVs cameras will be installed at different locations across the premises.

The Southern Railway has awarded the EPC contract on July 27, 2022 at a cost of Rs 287.77 crores. The sanctioned cost for this project is Rs 337.42 crores. The redevelopment of this project is slated to be completed within a time frame of 30 months.