PM Modi to dedicate world’s longest railway platform in Karnataka – Know its length, significance and other details here

World’s longest platform is set to be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. The platform is situated at Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubbali Station of Karnataka. It falls under the South Western Railway zone. On March 02, 2023, the Guinness Book of World Records recognized this as the longest railway platform globally. The 1,507 m long platform has been built at a cost of about Rs 20.1 crores.

The Prime Minister will also flag off two trains – Train No 17317 Hubballi– Dadar Express and Train No 07335 Belagavi – Secunderabad Junction Express with electric engines from the longest platform.

Longest platform:-

In a bid to cope with the growing needs of Hubbali city and keeping in mind future demands, the railways have decided to construct three new platforms in addition to the existing five platforms. Of these, platform number 8 measuring 1,507 m has earned the distinction as the longest railway platform in the world.

Hubbali Yard re-modeling project:-

The platform is a part of the Hubballi Yard re-modeling project. The re-modeling project aims to facilitate the easy receipt and dispatch of trains at Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station. It was successfully commissioned with electronic interlocking in February 2021.

Significance:-

The longest railway platform will enhance the operational capacity of the yard. It will address the need to hold and run additional trains in the future. It will also save the precious time of the passengers by avoiding the detention of express trains during arriving at the station. The railways can operate trains simultaneously in two directions.

About Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Station:-

The Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Station is an important junction railway station in the state. The station is located on the junction connecting railway lines towards Bengaluru (Davanagere side), Hosapete (Gadag side), and Vasco-Da-Gama or Belagavi (Londa side). The Single-line working towards Gadag, Davangere, and Londa was the main bottleneck which caused detention to trains during reception and despatch.