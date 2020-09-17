PM Modi to inaugurate Kosi Rail Mahasetu and new Indian Railways’ lines, electrification projects in Bihar

The PM will launch the project through video-conferencing.

Indian Railways Kosi Rail Mahasetu set to be open! Tomorrow, the historic Kosi Rail Mahasetu (mega bridge) will be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM will launch the project through video-conferencing. According to a press release issued by the PMO, the Kosi Rail Mahasetu is 1.9 km long and an amount of Rs 516 crore has been invested for its construction. This mega bridge project is said to be of strategic importance along the border of India-Nepal. The strategically significant infrastructure project was completed during the COVID-Pandemic. The Kosi Rail Mahasetu project was sanctioned by the government during 2003-04. As per the release, the inauguration of this bridge is an important moment in Bihar’s history along with the entire region connecting to the country’s Northeastern part.

In the year 1887, a meter gauge link was constructed in between Nirmali and Bhaptiahi (Saraigarh). However, it was washed away during the flood and severe Indo Nepal earthquake that took place in 1934. Thereafter, no attempt was made to restore this railway link for a long time because of the meandering nature of the Kosi river.

Besides, 12 Indian Railways’ projects related to passenger facilities will also be inaugurated by the minister for the benefit of the Bihar State. These 12 projects of the national transporter include five electrification projects, one Electric Locomotive Shed, a new railway bridge on the Kiul River, two new railway lines and third Line Project between Barh-Bakhtiyarpur.

Also, the Saharsa-Asanpur Kupha demo train will be flagged off by PM Modi from the Supaul railway station. The train service is expected to be highly beneficial to the districts of Arariya, Supaul and Saharsa. Also, for the people of the region, this would make it easy for long distance journeys to the national capital- Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai. The minister will launch two New Line projects at Islampur-Nateshar and Hajipur-Ghoswar-Vaishali. He will inaugurate the third line between Barh and Bakhiyarpur as well as Karnauti-Bakhtiyarpur link bypass. The five electrification projects that will be inaugurated are Samastipur-Darbhanga-Jaynagar section, Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi section, Samastipur-Khagaria section, Katihar-New Jalpaiguri section, Bhagalpur-Shivnarayanpur section.