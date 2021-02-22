PM Modi to inaugurate Kolkata Metro extension to Dakshineswar & other Indian Railways projects in West Bengal

The two newly constructed Kolkata Metro stations namely Baranagar and Dakshineswar have been aesthetically designed and decorated with photographs, sculptures, murals, and idols.

More Indian Railways projects to be inaugurated in West Bengal! Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Assam and West Bengal today and is all set to inaugurate various Indian Railways projects in Hooghly. Besides, the minister will also dedicate to the nation important oil and gas sector projects in Assam. According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi will inaugurate the extension of the Kolkata Metro Railway from Noapara to Dakshineswar, as well as flag off the first metro train service on this stretch. This 4.1 km long metro rail extension has been built at a cost of Rs 464 crore, fully funded by the Centre.

According to the PMO, the Kolkata Metro network extension will decongest road traffic and improve urban mobility. Also, for lakhs of tourists and devotees, it will ease out access to the two world-famous Kali Temples at Kalighat and Dakshineswar. The two newly constructed Kolkata Metro stations namely Baranagar and Dakshineswar have been aesthetically designed and decorated with photographs, sculptures, murals, and idols. Besides, they have been provided with various modern passenger amenities.

Apart from this metro extension, the PM will also inaugurate the third line between Kalaikunda-Jhargram over 30 km long stretch of the South Eastern Railway zone’s 132 km long Kharagpur-Adityapur third line project. This was sanctioned with an estimated cost of Rs 1312 crores. Between Kalaikunda and Jhargram, the four railway stations have been redeveloped by constructing four new station buildings, eleven new platforms, six new foot over bridges along with renovation of the existing infrastructure. This project will ensure seamless movement of both, passenger trains and freight trains on the Howrah-Mumbai Trunk route.

Also, PM Modi will inaugurate the doubling of the section from Azimganj to Khargraghat Road, which is a part of Eastern Railways’ Howrah-Bandel-Azimganj section, laid at an estimated project cost of Rs 240 crore. Besides, 11.28 km fourth line between Dankuni-Baruipara of Howrah – Bardhaman Chord Line as well as 42.42 km third line between Rasulpur-Magra of Howrah – Bardhaman Main Line, will also be dedicated to the nation. Indian Railways has developed the third line between Rasulpur-Magra at a cost of Rs 759 crores, while the fourth line between Dankuni-Baruipara has been established at a project cost of Rs 195 crores, the PMO said.