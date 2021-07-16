PM Modi to inaugurate Indian Railways Mahesana-Varetha electrified broad guage line; how this will benefit

The Mahesana-Varetha gauge converted cum electrified broad gauge stretch comprises ten railway stations in total with four newly developed station buildings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is virtually inaugurating Indian Railways’ Mahesana – Varetha gauge converted cum electrified broad gauge line including Vadnagar station in Gujarat today. The Mahesana – Varetha railway section will now give a boost to the region’s tourism industry and local businesses due to connectivity with Vadnagar – Modhera – Patan heritage circuit. Also, it is being said that the rail section will help in providing seamless connectivity with Ahmedabad – Jaipur – Delhi route. The Mahesana – Varetha gauge conversion of 55 kilometres has been completed at a cost of Rs 293 crores. Along with this, the electrification work of this section has been done at a cost of Rs 74 crores.

According to the Railway Ministry, Mahesana – Varetha gauge converted cum electrified broad gauge stretch comprises ten railway stations in total with four newly developed station buildings viz. Vadnagar, Visnagar, Varetha and Kheralu. A crucial railway station on Mahesana – Varetha section is the new Vadnagar railway station, which has been established under the Heritage Circuit of Vadnagar – Modhera – Patan. The newly developed station building of Vadnagar has been aesthetically designed using stone carvings, and the station’s circulating area has been provided with beautiful landscaping. Now, Vadnagar will get connected through a broad gauge railway line and both, passenger trains and freight trains can run seamlessly on this rail section.

Meanwhile, PM Modi is also inaugurating the electrification Surendranagar – Pipavav section. This electrification project has been done at a total cost of Rs 289 crores. According to the ministry, this will provide seamless goods movement without any change of traction from Palanpur, Ahmedabad and other parts of India up to Pipavav Port. Besides, the railway section will also decongest Ahmedabad, Surendranagar, and Viramgam Yards due to detentions’ avoidance for locomotive change over, the ministry stated.