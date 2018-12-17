PM Modi to inaugurate Assam’s Bogibeel bridge on Dec 25: Piyush Goyal

The Centre marks December 25, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as Good Governance Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bogibeel rail-cum-road bridge on the Brahmaputra in Assam on December 25, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said here.

Goyal was in Vadodara on Saturday to inaugurate the National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI), the country’s first railway university.

“The 4.94 kilometre Bogibeel bridge, work on which started in 2002, will be the longest rail-cum-road bridge in the country and will connect Dhemaji and Dibrugarh on the north and south banks of the Brahmaputra,” Goyal told PTI Saturday.

“It will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on December 25. It will boost connectivity for around five million people residing in Upper Assam and Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

“The commitment of the Prime Minister to the north east region is reflected in the speedy construction of bridges like Saraighat Bridge and Dr Bhupen Hazarika Setu connecting Dhola-Sadiya,” the minister added.

The Centre marks December 25, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as Good Governance Day.