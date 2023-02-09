PM Modi to flag off India’s 9th, 10th Vande Bharat Express on THIS route – Details Inside

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off India’s 9th and 10th Vande Bharat Express train on Friday. Both trains will be inaugurated from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai at around 02:45 pm. The train will operate on two different routes – Mumbai to Solapur, and Mumbai to Sainagar Shirdi.

This is also going to be the second and third Vande Bharat Express for Mumbai and the first for the Central Railway zone. Mumbai gets its first Vande Bharat on September 30, 2022. The train operates between Gandhinagar Capital and Mumbai Central.

Mumbai – Solapur Vande Bharat Express

The Vande Bharat Express train between Mumbai to Solapur is going to be the nation’s ninth blue and white colour train. The train will improve the connectivity between Mumbai and Solapur. In its route, the train will connect important pilgrimage centers like Siddheshwar in Solapur, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Pandharpur near Solapur, and Alandi near Pune.

The train will cover a distance of 400 km in 06:35 hours. During its journey between CSMT and Solapur, the train is expected to stop at four stations namely Dadar, Kalyan, Pune, and Kurduwadi.

Mumbai – Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express

The semi-high-speed train between Mumbai and Sainagar Shirdi will be the country’s 10th Vande Bharat Express. It will connect important pilgrimage centers like Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, Sainagar Shirdi, and Shani Singnapur.

The train will cover a distance of 340 km in 5.24 hours. The train is likely to halt at three stations between CSMT and Sainagar Shirdi, namely Dadar, Thane, and Nashik Roads.

Both the semi-high speed trains will pass through the toughest railway ghat sections in the country – Bhor ghat and Thal ghat. However, during the trial run, the trains successfully transversed through the ghats without any banker (pushing) locomotives. In a bid to avoid incidents of train rollback, the railways use bankers on all trains from the Mumbai side.