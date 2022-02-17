PM Modi to dedicate to nation two Indian Railways lines connecting Thane-Diva; flag off two suburban trains

Out of the four railway tracks between Kalyan and CSMT in the city of Mumbai, two rail tracks were used for slow local trains and two rail tracks were used for fast local, Mail Express and Goods train services.

Soon, more rail lines to come in Mumbai Division! On 18 February 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation two additional Indian Railways lines connecting Thane and Diva. These two additional rail lines will be dedicated to the nation at 4:30 PM via video conferencing. Besides, the PM will also flag off two suburban trains of the Mumbai suburban rail network, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office. Kalyan is known to be the main junction of the Central Railway zone, the PMO statement said. At Kalyan, the traffic coming from the Northern side and the Southern side of the country merge and moves towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), it further said.

Out of the four railway tracks between Kalyan and CSMT in the city of Mumbai, two rail tracks were used for slow local trains and two rail tracks were used for fast local, Mail Express and Goods train services. In a bid to segregate suburban trains and long distance trains, two additional railway tracks were planned. According to the CMO, the two additional rail lines connecting Thane and Diva have been developed at an estimated cost of Rs 620 crores and feature 1.4 kilometre long rail flyover, 3 major bridges as well as 21 minor bridges.

These railway lines will significantly remove the interference of long distance train’s traffic with suburban/local train’s traffic in the financial capital, it further said. These railway lines will also enable the introduction of 36 new local trains in Mumbai, the PMO statement added. Last month, the Railway Ministry said in a statement that 1330.41 kilometres of New Line, Doubling, Gauge Conversion has been completed by the national transporter till 30 December 2021 which includes 120.5 km of New Line, 242.3 km of Gauge Conversion and 967.61 km of Doubling.