PM Modi offers a glimpse into modern rail travel in India with images of IRCTC Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express

IRCTC Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express: The second private train of India, owned and operated by the Indian Railway Tourism and Catering Corporation (IRCTC)- Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express was flagged off on 17 January 2020 by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The train began its commercial services from 19 January 2020. According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the newly launched private train by IRCTC defines modernization of railway travel in India. By sharing some pictures of the train on Facebook, PM Modi stated that the new IRCTC train is bringing more comfort and convenience to passengers. Take a look at some of the salient features of Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express: