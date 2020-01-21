PM Modi offers a glimpse into modern rail travel in India with images of IRCTC Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express

Tickets for this train service can be booked online through the IRCTC website www.irctc.co.in and its mobile application- IRCTC Rail Connect app. Tickets can also be booked via Make My Trip, PhonePe, Ibibo, Paytm, Railyatri.
IRCTC Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express: The second private train of India, owned and operated by the Indian Railway Tourism and Catering Corporation (IRCTC)- Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express was flagged off on 17 January 2020 by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The train began its commercial services from 19 January 2020. According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the newly launched private train by IRCTC defines modernization of railway travel in India. By sharing some pictures of the train on Facebook, PM Modi stated that the new IRCTC train is bringing more comfort and convenience to passengers. Take a look at some of the salient features of Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express:
- The train boasts several modern facilities like CCTVs, modular bio-toilets, sliding doors, tea and coffee vending machines, automatic entry and exit doors, mobile charging points, personalized LED entertainment-cum-information screens, call buttons, personalized reading lights, windows with button-operated Venetian blinds, wide glass-bottom luggage racks, etc.
- Tickets for this train service can be booked online through the IRCTC website www.irctc.co.in and its mobile application- IRCTC Rail Connect app. Tickets can also be booked via Make My Trip, PhonePe, Ibibo, Paytm, Railyatri. However, ticket booking for this train can not be done at station reservation counters.
- The fully air-conditioned train has two Executive Chair Car coaches and eight Chair Car coaches. Each Executive Chair Car coach has 56 seats each, while each Chair Car coach has 78 seats.
- All passengers are covered by free Rail Travel Insurance of up to an amount of Rs 25 lakhs. Also, during the travel period of the passengers, it offers exclusive coverage of Rs 1 lakh against household theft/robbery.
- In case of delays, IRCTC provides compensation of Rs 100 if the private train is delayed by over one hour and Rs 250 if the train is delayed by more than two hours. The train does not support any Premium Tatkal or Tatkal Quota. However, it offers General Quota as well as Foreign Tourist Quota. Under Foreign Tourist Quota, there are six seats in Executive Chair Car class and 12 seats in Chair Car class.
- Passengers are offered tea or coffee, breakfast, combo lunch/snacks, evening tea as well as dinner along with packaged drinking water bottles. Additionally, complimentary tea or coffee service is also available for passengers at any point of the train journey.
