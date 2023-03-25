PM Modi likely to flag first Vande Bharat of North East on THIS date; Detail inside

The first Vande Bharat Express of the northeast connecting New Jalpaiguri and the city of Guwahati is likely to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14, an official told PTI.

An official on condition of anonymity said that the Indian Railways are targeting April 14 to launch the super-fast train from Assam. On April 14, Modi is likely to attend a mass performance of the Bihu dance form in Guwahati on the occasion of Bogali Bihu. The event, which is aimed at setting a Guinness World Record, is expected to draw over 11,000 participants.

The official also said that the Prime Minister may flag off the new train service during his trip to the state. The train will be able to run at a maximum speed of 110 km per hour.

Currently, the NFR only runs the Vande Bharat Express between New Jalpaiguri and Howrah in West Bengal

On March 6, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union Railway Minister, said that the train would be flagged from Sikkim’s Rangpo in December 2024.

The train, which can go as fast as 160 km/h, was tested and exceeded the speed limit by over 180 km/h during its run. Since the tracks in India are not designed to support such high speeds, it can operate at a maximum of 130 km/h.

The official noted that the speed of the train depends on its rolling stock and the track capacity.

On March 17, Jyotindra Digi, the NFR’s principal chief mechanical engineer, asked the various departments to prepare for the smooth operation of the train.

Besides regular maintenance, the mechanical department was also asked to prepare for the onboard amenities, such as the housekeeping service.

He also instructed the electrical division to recruit a crew of experienced individuals to operate the trains.

A parliamentary committee had earlier raised concerns about the slow pace of the production of the train. It noted that out of the target of 35 rakes for the year, only eight have been manufactured so far.