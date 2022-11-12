PM Modi lays foundation stone for redevelopment of Visakhapatnam Railway Station; Watch how it will look in future

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Visakhapatnam Railway Station in Visakhapatnam city, Andhra Pradesh. It will provide a world-class travel experience to the passengers. The cost of redevelopment would be around Rs 450 crores. The redeveloped station would cater to 75,000 passengers every day, the Modi government said and added that it will improve the passenger experience by providing modern amenities.

The redeveloped railway station will have:

a) Uni-directional passenger flow with effective segregation of arrival and departure.

b) Adequate parking facilities with unhindered pedestrian and vehicular movement.

c) State-of-the-art passenger information and display system.

d) Digital signage.

e) Added convenience with escalators, elevators, and walkways. It will also have executive lounges and luggage screening machines.

On the occasion, Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said that PM Modi has totally “transformed” Indian Railways. “In the past 8 years, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi has totally transformed Indian Railways,” Vaishnaw said.

Visakhapatnam Junction is a major railway station located in Visakhapatnam and is on the Howrah–Chennai main line. Till now, it is operated by East Coast Railway. In near future, it may be administered under the South Coast Railway zone by Indian Railways. It was founded in 1896 and was originally named the Waltair railway station. It was renamed Visakhapatnam in 1987.

In total, the Prime Minister dedicated to the nation multiple projects worth over Rs. 10,500 crores in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam.

Nowadays, in the country, Indian Railways (IR) is on a mission to redevelop old railway stations and give them a futuristic look. Modi government already planned to redevelop Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Dakaniya Talav railway stations. Interestingly, the design of the to-be redeveloped Ahmedabad Railway Station will be inspired by Modhera Sun Temple.

