PM Modi hails Konkan Railway for completing 100% electrification of entire route

Electrification in Indian Railways: On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Konkan Railway for completing 100 per cent electrification across the zone and said the zonal railway has set new benchmarks for sustainable development. The Konkan Railway has completed the electrification work on its entire 741 km long route between Roha in Maharashtra and Thokur in Karnataka. Prime Minister Modi congratulated the entire Konkan Railway Team on Twitter for the remarkable success of ‘Mission 100 per cent Electrification’ as well as for setting new benchmarks of sustainable development. For the electrification of the entire 741 km route, the foundation stone was laid in November 2015. The cost of this electrification project is Rs 1287 crore.

The CRS inspection of the entire route of Konkan Railways has been carried out in six phases starting from March 2020. The CRS inspection of the last stretch over Konkan Railways between Ratnagiri and Thivim was carried out on 24 March 2022 and authorisation was obtained on 28 March 2022. The electrification in the Konkan region has been challenging due to its difficult terrain and non conducive atmosphere due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, because of the extreme monsoon in the region, special arrangements had to be made at various locations in order to to keep the electrification mission going non-stop.

According to the Konkan Railway zone, there are several inherent benefits of electric traction i.e. significant savings in fuel expenditure i.e more than an amount of Rs 150 crore, pollution free mode of transportation, seamless operation on electric traction on the West Coast, as well as reduced dependence on HSD oil. The Konkan Railway zone being one of the biggest rail routes on the Indian Railway network, the train operations with electric traction will be implemented in a phased manner on the newly electrified KR route.