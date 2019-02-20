PM Modi flags-off first ever diesel-to-electric converted locomotive

The high-profile project of the railways was part of its Mission 100% electrification and de-carbonisation agenda. (Twitter Image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off the first-ever diesel-to-electric converted locomotive at the Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) in his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi.

The conversion of the diesel locomotive into an electronic one is being seen as a landmark achievement of the Indian Railways as part of its efforts to completely electrify the broad-gauge network in the country. The high-profile project of the railways was part of its Mission 100% electrification and de-carbonisation agenda.

Immediately after landing here, the PM reached DLW and flagged off the electric locomotive. He also inspected the engine from inside. The converted locos will result in less greenhouse gas emissions and better efficient locomotives for the Indian Railways.

The 10,000HP freight locomotive has been converted from two units of old diesel locomotives of 2600 HP each with indigenous technology. The feat was achieved in record time with the help of engineers from Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), Chittaranjan Locomotive Works(CLW), and BHEL.

The work on the project began in December 2017 and from conceptualising to building the electric locomotive was carried out in just 69 days, said a Railways official.

READ ALSO | After RBI rap, YES Bank says a report released to comply with SEBI norms

According to railway authorities, the conversion of diesel locomotive into an electric engine not only created a history but also proved to be cost-effective, as it needed half of the rehabilitation cost of old locos. Besides, it would be environment-friendly with enhanced traction power to double the average speed of goods train.

The PM gifted several projects worth `3,382 crore to his parliamentary constituency ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, which included the newly constructed Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre of the Banaras Hindu University, which the hospital aims to provide affordable cancer care to patients in Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttarakhand and even Nepal. He also inaugurated Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Lehartara. With the inauguration of the two cancer hospitals, Varanasi is set to become an important centre for quality treatment of the disease.

After the inauguration, Modi interacted with the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana —Ayushman Bharat — at the Banaras Hindu University. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Addressing a public meeting later in the day, the PM slammed the Opposition leaders for “mocking Vande Bharat Express”, India’s fastest train that had broken down during its first return journey from Varanasi on Saturday, a day after Modi flagged it off from New Delhi. “This is an insult to engineers and technicians involved in the project. People should remain alert against such persons, he said, adding that people should not get “demoralised by those surrounded by negativity”.