PM inaugurates Rs 5,750 cr section of freight corridor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 351-km-long ‘New Bhaupur-New Khurja section’ of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor which will enable the railways to cut the costly delays in the transportation of goods and help the industries to benefit from improved logistical efficiency. Modi also unveiled the EDFC operation control centre at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The ‘New Bhaupur-New Khurja’ stretch is part of the 1,875 km EDFC that connects Punjab’s Ludhiana to Dankuni in West Bengal. This section of EDFC is built at a cost of Rs 5,750 crore and, when completed, will decongest the existing Kanpur-Delhi main line and double the speed of freight trains from 25 kmph to 75 kmph.

“We are seeing today, the biggest and modern railway infrastructure project after independence on the ground. When the first goods train runs in the Khurja Bhaupur freight corridor we can hear the roar of the self-reliant India. Freight corridors will reduce the logistical cost of the railways network, thus influencing the price of the goods. These corridors will also increase the ease of doing business and attract greater foreign investment,” Modi said. In a signal to investors, Modi said India was moving fast towards the path of becoming a big economic power with focus on modern connectivity through the five wheels of highways, railways, airways, waterways and i-ways.

Lamenting on the lack of modernisation of the rail network under previous governments, Modi said all this has changed with reforms like elimination of separate rail budgets and investing on the rail track. Pointing to past delays in execution of DFCs, Modi said not a single kilometre of track was laid till 2014.

“After the formation of the government in 2014, it was restarted with constant monitoring, meeting with the stakeholders and induction of new technology,” Modi said.

The ambitious DFC project includes the EDFC and the 1,506 km Western Dedicated Freight Corridor which will connect Mumbai to Uttar Pradesh’s Dadri. The EDFC route has coal mines, thermal power plants and industrial cities. Feeder routes are also being made for these. The WDFC from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust to Dadri has ports like Mundra, Kandla, Pipavav, Dawri and Hazira which would be served through feeder routes. The industrial corridor of Delhi-Mumbai and Amritsar-Kolkata are also being developed around both these DFCs. There is also now planning for north to south and east to west corridors.