PM inaugurates Rewari-Madar DFC section & flags off world’s 1st Double Stack Long Haul 1.5 km Container Train

With the inauguration of the New Rewari-New Madar section, seamless connectivity between the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor and Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor will be achieved. (representational image)

Indian Railways’ big step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat! Today, 306 km long Madar-Rewari section of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor has been virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apart from this, PM Modi also flagged off the world’s first Double Stack Long Haul Container Train that is 1.5 kilometre long, between New Ateli and New Kishangarh. The Double Stack Long Haul Container Train is hauled by electric traction. The New Rewari-New Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor is located in the states of Haryana (nearly 79 kilometres, in the districts of Mahendragarh and Rewari) and Rajasthan (nearly 227 kilometres, in the districts of Jaipur, Nagaur, Ajmer, Alwar, Sikar). Take a look at some salient features of the project:

Now, running of freight train services at a faster speed is possible

Due to Double Stack Container Trains, the capacity of freight transportation will be increased

As many as 148 Underbridges, as well as Overbridges, will result in hassle free operations

It will give a boost to ‘Roll on – Roll off’ facility

Now, faster delivery of goods is possible at a much lesser cost

It will enable easy access of local produce and items to bigger markets

It will provide direct benefit to various industrial areas such as Bhiwadi, Kishangarh, Rewari, Dharuhera, Ajmer, Manesar, and Pushkar

Small and Medium Enterprises will get special encouragement

According to a recent press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), with the inauguration of the New Rewari-New Madar section, seamless connectivity between the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor and Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor will be achieved. On 29 December 2020, the 351 kilometre long New Bhaupur- New Khurja section of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor was dedicated by the Prime Minister to the nation. The PMO further stated that freight trains will be operated at the maximum speed of 100 kmph as against the 75 kmph current maximum speed whereas the average speed will also be increased for freight trains from existing 26 kmph speed on Indian Railways lines to 70 kmph on the Dedicated Freight Corridor.