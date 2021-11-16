PM inaugurates India’s first PPP model based Rani Kamalapati station; What makes it a world-class station

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the redeveloped Rani Kamalapati railway station in Bhopal to the nation.

World-class Rani Kamalapati railway station: An Architectural Marvel! PM Modi inaugurates India’s first state-of-the-art railway station in Madhya Pradesh! On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the redeveloped Rani Kamalapati railway station in Bhopal to the nation. Speaking at the inauguration event, the PM said India’s first ISO certified, first PPP model based Indian Railways’ station, i.e Rani Kamalapati railway station has been dedicated to the nation. The passenger facilities which were once available at the airport are now available at the railway station, he said. The redeveloped airport-like railway station is named after brave and fearless Queen Kamalapati of the Gond kingdom. The airport-like LED lights make the newly redeveloped Rani Kamalapati a world-class station.

The newly inaugurated Rani Kamalapati railway station has been designed as a green building with modern world-class facilities and amenities that also take into account ease of mobility for divyangjans. Besides, the railway station has been revamped as a hub for integrated multi-modal transport. The station is well equipped with a fire system, ensuring the safety of passengers. The station also offers a lot of infotainment facilities including free Wi-Fi service, timely information updates. For security, the station supports a constant CCTV surveillance facility. Moreover, natural ventilation and an ample amount of sunlight make the railway station healthier.

During the event on Monday, Prime Minister Modi also dedicated to the nation multiple initiatives of Indian Railways in the state of Madhya Pradesh including Gauge Converted and Electrified Ujjain – Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj Broad Gauge railway section, Third line in Bhopal – Barkhera railway section, Gauge Converted as well as Electrified Mathela – Nimar Kheri Broad Gauge railway section and Electrified Guna – Gwalior railway section. Apart from these railway projects, PM Modi also flagged off two new MEMU trains between Ujjain – Indore and Indore – Ujjain.