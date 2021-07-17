  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM inaugurates Gandhinagar Railway Station, says ways of 20th century cannot serve today’s India

July 17, 2021 4:30 AM

The reputation of Indian Railways is improving with enhanced safety, cleanliness and better facilities apart from increased speed of different trains, the Prime Minister said.

Needs of the 21st century India cannot be fulfilled by the ways of the previous century, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while inaugurating several projects in Gujarat, including the redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station on Friday.

“The needs of the 21st century India can’t be fulfilled through the ways of the 20th century. That is why Railways needed reforms through a new approach. We worked to develop Railways not only as a service but as an asset, the result of which can be clearly seen today,” Modi said after inaugurating the Rs 790-crore five-star hotel project atop the redeveloped Gandhinagar station.

The speed of trains would further increase after the operationalisation of dedicated freight corridors in near future, claimed Modi who also inaugurated six other projects including three at Gujarat Science City in Ahmedabad.

