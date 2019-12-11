Planning to travel in a group this holiday season? Book train, coaches or saloon cars with IRCTC FTR service

Online booking facility of the FTR train can be availed for rail journey starting from stations across the Indian Railways network.

IRCTC FTR service: Planning a vacation this holiday season with a large group of friends? If yes, then you would be glad to know that Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) offers an FTR (Full Tariff Rate) service, through which you can enjoy a group train travel to your favourite destination by chartering train, coaches and saloon cars. The registration for IRCTC FTR service can be done a maximum six months in advance and a minimum 30 days prior to the date of the journey. Also, online booking facility of the FTR train can be availed for rail journey starting from stations across the Indian Railways network.

Under coach booking, a party can book maximum two coaches on FTR in a single train, while under train booking, a party can book maximum 24 coaches in FTR train including two sleeper coaches/generator car. The FTR train will have a minimum of 18 coaches. Interestingly, there is no minimum distance for chartering, according to IRCTC. However, the fare for a minimum distance of 500 kilometre for outward and return journey separately will be chargeable while chartering special trains/saloon/coaches, etc.

Those who want to register can visit the website ftr.irctc.co.in and make online registration by paying a Registration Money cum Security Deposit (RMSD) of an amount of Rs 50,000 per coach. While one selects the train/route and other details, a request ID starting with the letter “R” is generated. The registration takes place only after the payment of RMSD. Also, a Registration ID stating with “FTR” is generated, which has to be quoted on all future correspondence with IRCTC.

Under cancellation policy, 10% of the security deposit is charged if the requisition of special train/coaches is cancelled two days in advance before the scheduled day for journey or earlier, 25% is charged if the cancellation is done one day advance upto 4 hours before of the train’s scheduled departure, 50% is charged if the cancellation is done within 4 hours of the train’s schedule departure. In case the FTR request is found unfeasible/cancelled on IRCTC/Railway account then no charges are levied. Thus, in such cases, full deposit is refunded.