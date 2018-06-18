Planning a trip over the weekend? Get ready for Indian Railways train delays, but free food may be served!

The maintenance drive would be launched once the Indian Railways reworked its time-table by August 15 and identified the trains which could be affected due to it, officials said. (PTI)

Travelling by train over the weekend may get cumbersome as the railways has decided to undertake major maintenance works across all its zones on Sundays. However, if a train gets delayed during meal times, passengers with reserved tickets will get free food and water, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said today. The maintenance drive would be launched once the Indian Railways reworked its time-table by August 15 and identified the trains which could be affected due to it, officials said. “We will be combining the works from across the zones and try to carry out maximum maintenance work on Sundays. “We will work towards passenger engagement, creating awareness among the passengers, informing them in advance. Whenever a train gets delayed during a meal time, we will provide free food and drinking water to the passengers,” Goyal told a press conference here.

He added that while small blocks for maintenance and safety-related works will continue to be taken throughout the week, on Sundays, mega blocks of six-seven hours will be taken. It had been decided that the time-tables of all the zonal railways would be revised in such a way that maintenance work was carried out in a planned manner, Goyal said.

Watch video: Indian Railways Converts Diesel Loco To ‘Make In India’ Electric Locomotive

He added that passengers would be informed about delays through SMS and advertisement in newspapers. The railways will also introduce GPS loggers in the system, which will help log the progress of each train on a real-time basis, which will then be uploaded on the railways’ website. “The passengers can type their train number and get to know where the train is,” the minister said. The railway ministry also plans to increase the production output of the coach factories, so that spare rakes and additional coaches can be provided to standardise the rakes.