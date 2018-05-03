Planning a Mumbai to Goa trip? Indian Railways has introduced new summer special trains; check details

To clear extra rush of passengers during this summer season, CR has decided to run 6 additional summer special trains between Mumbai and Goa.

Two summer special train services will run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Karmali in Goa. The Special train number 01127 will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Wednesday (May 2, 2018) at 12:20 AM. The train will reach Karmali, the same day at 11:30 AM. On return journey, train number 01128 special will leave Karmali on Friday (May 4, 2018) at 10:20 AM. On same day, the train will reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 11:15 PM. En route, the train services will halt at Dadar station, Thane station, Panvel station, Roha station, Khed station, Chiplun station, Ratnagiri station, Kankavali station, Kudal station and Thivim station. The train has 15 sleeper class coaches and 2 General second class coaches.

Two summer special train services will run between Panvel and Karmali. On Wednesday (May 2, 2018), train number 01129 special will leave Panvel at 11:40 PM and on the same day, the train will reach Karmali at 9:00 AM. While returning from Karmali, train number 01130 special will leave Karmali at 2:00 PM and it will reach Panvel at 10:40 PM, the same day. On way, the train services will halt at Roha station, Khed station, Chiplun station, Ratnagiri station, Kankavali station, Kudal station and Thivim station. The train has 15 sleeper class coaches and 2 General second class coaches.

Two other special train services will also run between Panvel and Karmali. On Thursday (May 3, 2018), train number 01131 special will leave Panvel at 11:40 PM and on the same day, the train will reach Karmali at 9:00 AM. On its way back, train number 01132 special will leave Karmali at 1:40 PM on Thursday (May 3, 2018) and it will reach Panvel at 10:15 PM, the same day. En route, the train services will halt at Roha station, Khed station, Chiplun station, Ratnagiri station, Kankavali station, Kudal station and Thivim station. The train has 15 sleeper class coaches and 2 General second class coaches.

The bookings for these trains, on special charges, have been opened May 1, 2018 onwards at all PRS centres and on IRCTC website. However, the General second class coaches of these trains will run as unreserved coaches.