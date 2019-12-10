Plan a spiritual getaway with IRCTC Tirupati Balaji Darshan! Check tour dates, fares and other details

The package spans four nights and five days and is a complete journey, which originates and returns at Howrah.

IRCTC Tirupati Balaji Darshan tour: Now, paying respects to Lord Venkateshwara at Tirupati Tirumala temple has become much easier! IRCTC has introduced the weekly Tirupati Balaji Darshan tour package, starting from Kolkata. The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which is the catering and tourism arm of Indian Railways, will be organising a weekly darshan tour starting from the month of January 2020 and will cover the divine and religious destinations of Tirupati with exclusive visits to the Lord Venkateshwara temple at Tirumala hills and the Kalahasti temple in Tirupati. The package spans four nights and five days and is a complete journey, which originates and returns at Howrah.

IRCTC Tirupati Balaji Darshan tour package dates, fares and other details:

IRCTC Tirupati Balaji Darshan tour package dates: The departure date of the IRCTC Tirupati Balaji Darshan tour will be every Friday starting from the month of January 2020. The frequency of the tour is as follows:

17th, 24th and 31st in January 2020

7th, 14th, 21st , 28th in February 2020

6th, 13th, 20th, 27th in March 2020

IRCTC Tirupati Balaji Darshan train details: Starting the tour, train number 12863 will leave Howrah junction station at 8:35 PM. For the return journey, train number 22818 will leave Renigunta Junction station at 9:55 AM. The seats will be booked in 3 AC class and include the breakfast meal plan for every passenger.

IRCTC Tirupati Balaji Darshan package tariff details: For 1-3 passengers, the single occupancy costs Rs 31,640/-, the double occupancy costs Rs 19,385/- and the triple occupancy costs Rs 15,715/-. For children aged between 5-11 years, the package costs Rs 11,845/-. For 4-6 passengers, the single occupancy costs Rs 15,550/- and the double occupancy costs Rs 13,160/- and the triple occupancy costs Rs 9285/-

The IRCTC Tirupati Balaji Darshan tour is inclusive of night stay at deluxe category hotel in AC rooms in Tirupati on only breakfast plan. It also includes road transfers and sightseeing, as per the itinerary, by air-conditioned vehicles, service of tour guide and the cost of darshan tickets at Tirumala and Kalahasti. Passengers willing to book the IRCTC Tirupati Balaji Darshan tour package can visit the official website of IRCTC Tourism.