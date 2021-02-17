Piyush Goyal reviews Indian Railways DFC; Project’s capex utilisation increases by 21% compared to last year

The Capex utilization in the DFC project, which is being seen as a game-changer in India's economic development, increased by 21 per cent as compared to last year.

Indian Railways Dedicated Freight Corridor Project: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal recently reviewed the progress of Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation India Limited (DFCCIL). According to the Railway Ministry, the Capex utilization in the DFC project, which is being seen as a game-changer in India’s economic development, increased by 21 per cent as compared to last year. Capital expenditure of Rs 8201 crore has been registered in the first 10 months of the financial year 2020-2021 as compared to the capital expenditure of Rs 6783 crore, registered last year same corresponding period despite the DFC project getting adversely affected due to COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown.

The Railway Minister directed the management team of DFFCIL and the contractors to take all possible measures to speed up the work pace on all the sections of the 1504 route km long Western DFC and 1856 route km long Eastern DFC. The progress of each individual DFC section was discussed in detail in the review meeting and authorities were given instructions given to ensure smooth progress by resolving all hindrances. During the review meeting of the DFC project, it was decided that strict monitoring of work of all contractors to be conducted. All issues are to be resolved along with coordination with the states on a mission mode. The national transporter is making DFCs to provide exclusive movement on fast speeds for freight trains. In 2020-21, 657 km of DFC section has been opened already and over 1000 trains have been run.

In the DFC project’s first phase, 1504 Route km Western DFC and 1856 Route km Eastern DFC including Sonnagar-Dankuni PPP section are being constructed. The Eastern DFC will start from Sahnewal and will pass via Punjab, UP, Haryana, Jharkhand and Bihar. It will terminate at Dankuni in WB. The Western DFC will link Dadri to JNPT in Mumbai. It will pass via UP, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana and Maharashtra of both the DFCs (excluding the PPP section of Sonnagar – Dankuni) i.e. by June 2022, 2800 Route Km will be commissioned.