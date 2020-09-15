Piyush Goyal reviews Indian Railways’ DFC project and upcoming dashboard to monitor its progress in real-time

Piyush Goyal reviewed the progress of DFC projects along with the upcoming dashboard for monitoring the project's progress on a real-time basis.

Dedicated Freight Corridor Project: Recently, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal reviewed the progress of Indian Railways’ Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) projects along with the upcoming dashboard for monitoring the project’s progress on a real-time basis. According to the Railway Minister, the DFC project, which comprises of Eastern DFC and Western DFC, will change the way India transports goods by enhancing connectivity, reducing logistics as well as by increasing freight speed. In order to expedite the progress of the DFC as well as resolve critical issues of the project, the Railway Ministry also held a review meeting with Chief Secretaries of State Governments, a few days ago.

Recently, the ministry stated that over 20 meetings were conducted in the past few days with respective field officials of TATA, PMC, L&T, and officials of the DFC project. In the recent meetings, various issues and challenges were discussed as well as resolved and also, timelines were given. In order to monitor/ review km by km progress of the DMC project, a Dashboard is being created, the Railway Ministry stated. Also, to resolve critical issues of Zonal Railways / States Governments / Contractors on real-time basis, open house video conferencing has been started on a daily basis. Here is how the national transporter is resolving contractors’ problems in project interest:

Under the GCC clause, up to date payment to contractors as COVID-19 relief

Simplification of the process of GST payment

Private contractors to be provided with railway supervisors in order to get things moving at the ground level

According to the Railway Ministry, various issues such as land possession for RUB/ROB, mutation of land, disbursement for private land, land issue for the building of high tension line, award for land as per original methodology, etc., were also resolved in the last few days, with the state governments of Bihar, Punjab, Jharkhand, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh to expedite the progress of the DFC project.