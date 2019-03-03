Piyush Goyal lays foundation stone for 240 km-long railway track from Khalilabad to Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh

By: | Published: March 3, 2019 9:48 AM

Earlier, Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha said Purvanchal has now become a centre of development work and this has been made possible because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

INDIAN RAILWAYS TRACKThe new track will connect remote areas of five districts — Sant Kabirnagar, Siddarthnagar, Balrampur, Sharwasti and Bahraich (Representative image)

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Saturday laid the foundation stone for a 240 km-long railway track from Khalilabad to Bahraich. The railway track will be constructed at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore. The new track will connect remote areas of five districts — Sant Kabirnagar, Siddarthnagar, Balrampur, Sharwasti and Bahraich — and will be completed by 2024-25.

Addressing the public after laying the foundation stone, Goyal said with the formation of Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, the state is seeing “double-engine development”. He said that no farmers’ agitation took place for fertilisers in the past five years and several development projects were undertaken in the interest of people. “So, I hope that the BJP and its allies will win all seats in Uttar Pradesh in the coming elections,” he said.

